Loyal to Local: The Tent Boutique

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking to throw an unforgettable sleepover experience for your kids or your friends, you may consider checking out this local business.

The Tent Boutique creates stylish sleepover parties for you and your guests. It offers unique themes to choose from and takes care of all the delivery, setup, and pickup.

All you have to do is fill out a booking form on the website with all of the information for your event, and they will get back to you within 24 hours with pricing. You will want to complete that form at least two weeks ahead of your event.