The Texas Tenors bring their stunning harmonies to Branson

The Texas Tenors skyrocketed to success after advancing all the way to the finale on America’s Got Talent in 2009. Since then, they’ve performed over 1,500 concerts around the world, and accumulated multiple awards. And now, they've brought their show to Branson, MO.
The Texas Tenors have shows May 17-28 and are back for one performance on June 21. Their show is taking place at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre. That is located at 3455 West 76 Country Blvd in Branson, MO, 65616.
To grab tickets, visit here. Or find more information at thetexastenors.com.