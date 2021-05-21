The Treats Unleashed bakery can help you celebrate your pets every day!

Treats Unleashed has cookies, cakes, soft bites, and more for your pets!

ST. LOUIS — Thanks to Treats Unleashed you can celebrate your pet's birthday, gotcha day, or any special occasion with an all-natural custom cake. Teresa Miller is back to tell us more!

Teresa says that what makes Treats Unleashed different from other pet stores in the community is their pet bakery. They bake all kinds of different treats in each location using pet-safe ingredients that you would find at home in your cabinet. These are ingredients like peanuts, honey and pure pumpkin. They stay away from artificial preservatives.

Some of the most popular treats are their cheeseburger soft bites and crunchy treats. The decorated holiday seasonal treats are a big hit as well. Treats Unleashed is also the headquarters for pet birthdays. Their signature treats is a birthday cake that is perfect to go with a party hat and a toy. They make cakes for both cats and dogs.

Now through Sunday, May 23rd, you can get fresh-baked treats for 30% off! This includes classic crunchy treats, soft bites, decorated treats and more. Treats Unleashed has 13 St. Louis area locations. To apply for a job visit treats-unleashed.com/jobs.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.