The ultimate romance experience at Midas Touch Therapy

Are you still in search of that special gift for your valentine? Lucky for you, Midas Touch Therapy has the perfect option!

“When they walk in, they will be greeted with wine, and then we will assist them to the igloo,” says Sherry Dean, Owner of Midas Touch Therapy. “It is heated, and it is decorated beautifully with rose petals. You start off with dinner, and it is a four course chef meal.”

Watch as you and your significant other are transported to the ultimate, romance experience. Couples first start the evening with a private saxophonist and a chef served dinner inside a decorated, heated igloo. Guests can choose what they desire most from the lamb chops to a New York strip or even seafood. The options are endless, and the well renowned chef will have you once again feeling the love.

“But that is not it, you then receive a full body massage inside of a larger igloo tent,” says Dean.

Couples are then welcomed into an additional heated igloo for a full body massage from the Midas Touch Therapy team. While this occasion sure does make sparks fly, it brings these couple's wellness, too!

“I could go way back to when I was 5 years old because when I was 5 years old, my dad would work and say walk on my back, or do this on my back, so everyone would say I had a certain touch which led to Midas Touch Therapy because I love to heal people,” says Dean.

The local massage therapist opened Midas Touch Therapy three years ago with one goal: helping people feel like their best selves.

“When my clients walk into a room, they leave feeling totally different, so I do it to make a difference in their body,” says Dean. “So, we all stay healthy”

Her healing goes beyond Valentine’s day, too! You can also book their services through their clinic whether looking for a mother’s night reset or an athlete needing a stretch, Dean really does have the magic touch! She also offers Swedish, deep tissue massage, prenatal massage, sports massage, and more. Because no love story is greater than taking care of you.