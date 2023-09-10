The Village PATH & Undo Bias Consulting Presents: UnMasc

ST. LOUIS — The production will include 10 Self identified Men from varying backgrounds who will come together to share bold personal stories about how masculinity has affected them. Men and masculine people are full-spectrum, amazing human beings. But dominant/stereotypical social ideas about masculinity often contribute to challenges such as men feeling like they can't show emotion; bullying; hazing; violence against women and other men; homophobia/transphobia; gender inequality; HIV/AIDS; and men not seeking health care or mental health care. Public dialogue on the topic of masculinity is still surprisingly rare—people often don't realize there's much to talk about, or that can be changed, regarding how boys and men are raised, pressured, and socialized to be men.