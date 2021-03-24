The virtual Heart and Soul Gala benefits the heart center at Cardinal Glennon and kids like Emily Simon

A one-of-a-kind virtual experience, Heart and Soul, brings the gala to your living room!

ST. LOUIS — Emily Simon is a smart and independent three-year-old who was born with half of a heart known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. She has gone through major open-heart surgeries and other procedures all at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Even after all this, her parents, Tim and Lauren Simon of Kirkwood, say she is one of the happiest kids you will ever meet. Emily will receive her final panned surgery later this spring. Her parents tell us that Emily she is doing great today, and they couldn’t be more proud of their heart warrior.

On April 10th the annual Heart and Soul fundraiser will be held to benefit the Larry and Dorothy Dallas Heart Center at Cardinal Glennon and kids like Emily. This year the event will be virtual, and the party will come to your home. The gala will be hosted by KSDK’s own Rene Knott. The theme is Havana Nights, and with the purchase of your ticket you will get food, beverages, and party supplies sent to your home. There are also some great auction items up for grabs this year.

Visit Glennon.org/heartandsoul to purchase a party package. The virtual gala takes place on April 10th and starts at 7pm. You can also check out the online auction or make a donation. Don’t forget to visit 4 Hands Brewery to purchase a bottle of the limited edition Heart & Soul beer.

4 Hands Brewing Company releases Heart & Soul Beer for a good cause 4 Hands Brewing Company is excited to again offer a Heart & Soul beer to benefit SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. ST. LOUIS - Enjoy an adult beverage while giving back by picking up 4 Hands Brewing Company's Heart & Soul beer.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.