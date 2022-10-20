The Woke Brand and Angad Arts Hotel team up for a Halloween Runway Special

ST. LOUIS — The Woke Brand store in the Saint Louis Galleria Mall has officially partnered with the Angad Arts Hotel.
Kicking off the partnership is The Halloween-themed Fashion Experience and afterparty. Taking place on October 30 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at 3550 Samuel Shepard Dr. St. Louis, MO 63103.
The mind-blowing twisted maze runway will feature some of the most fierce local designers, models, and creatives in St. Louis.
The event will be hosted by on-air personality DJ Cuddy of 100.3 The Beat.
Tickets to are 50 dollars for general admission, 75 dollars for VIP and are available on Eventbrite.