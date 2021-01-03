Loyal to Local: The Wood Shack Soulard

It’s not your typical sandwich shop.

ST. LOUIS — The Wood Shack Soulard has been open for several years now. Not only does it offer delicious food, but the owners love to support all things local.

It’s not your typical sandwich shop. Chef Chris Delgado and his crew use a variety of woods in the smoker, such as hickory, cherry, mesquite, pecan, maple, and sassafras. Each is chosen to compliment a specific protein.

Along with the smoked meats comes bold spreads and sauces, making them big-flavored sandwiches. The Wood Shack prides itself on making everything from scratch.

The Wood Shack Soulard is open Monday through Sunday and is located at 1862 South 10th Street in the Soulard Neighborhood. There is little room to eat inside, along with a tent and heaters outside. Curbside pickup is also available.