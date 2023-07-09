The World Biggest Bounce Park comes to St. Louis

The 25,000 sq ft inflatable playground (1 acre) has ten play zones , including the Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball's Gallop, and an exciting obstacle course. It has taken the world by storm and is loved by everyone from A-list celebrities, including Kevin Hart, the Kardashians, and Ryan Seacrest. YouTube influencers like Jordan Matter, Rebecca Zamolo, and the Stokes Twins have also raved about the park. FUNBOX® has even landed a spot in a Louis Vuitton campaign ad this year.

Tickets can be purchased at funbox.com/stlouis and are for 90-minute jumping sessions. All guests must have a paid general admission ticket. Toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 years are free when accompanied by a ticketed customer. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee entry, and unused or unscanned tickets are honored within 30 days of the original ticket date. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult, and the adult must remain at FUNBOX® while their children are inside the inflatables.