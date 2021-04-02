Father, son take 'Then and Now Photo Challenge'

A Kirkwood father and son's then and now photo will really make you smile.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — On the left, you can see Marlon Whitfield lifting his son Jordan when he was 4 years old. In the middle, you see Marlon lifting Jordan when he was 8 years old. And on the right, they captured the moment again; Jordan is now 12. This time, they had a professional photographer take the stunning image.



The dad posted the photos social media as part of the popular Then and Now Photo Challenge. Behind the scenes video of the photo shoot shows it was no easy task lifting his 12-year-old.

Marlon said, "He's growing so big, he's my height now. So, at 12, I'm like, let's try this one more time. My goal is to do it until he's picking me up.”

We look forward to their photo in another 4 years.