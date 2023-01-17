This week on Show Me St. Louis: Mary stops by Atlas Elementary

Mary C. shares a sneak peak of her day at Atlas Elementary. Tune in this week for further information on the Missouri Charter school fair.

ST. LOUIS — Welcome to Atlas Public Schools. This new school is for curious, creative, and compassionate kids. Located in the heart of St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood, they offer kindergarten through second grade. But, As their students grow, they will too by adding a grade level each year until we are a K-5 school.

At Atlas, they instill a love of learning in their kids while empowering them to build a healthy future for themselves, our community, and the world.

Mary stopped by one kindergarten math class to see their innovative method of teaching. With two teachers and hands on experiences, each child is being prepared to make connections and ignites their imaginations.

Learn further information at atlaspublic.org.

Do not forget to attend the St. Louis Charter School Fair this Saturday, January 21st. Learn further information here mocharterschools.org.

