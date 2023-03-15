This year, Folds of Honor is opening up applications to ALL first responders

Folds of Honor St. Louis and Schnucks are once again teaming up for the round up program, marking the 6th consecutive year!

Example video title will go here for this video

“The Folds of Honor Round Up at the register is a great success story,” says Bill Bradley, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Schnucks. “In the past 5 years, we have raised more than 5 point 1 million dollars.”

It is a partnership the community knows all too well. Folds of Honor St. Louis and Schnucks are once again teaming up for the round up program, marking the 6th consecutive year! This campaign comes at a time when Folds of Honor is needing further support from the community.

The nonprofit provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. However, the organization is now expanding their mission.

“To ensure that we can provide scholarships to all military and first responders, we need your help,” says Michelle Fahy, Folds of Honor, Regional Impact Officer.

With community support, Folds of Honor is incorporating the families of America's first responders such as police, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.

Since they were first founded in 2007, the nonprofit has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships, totaling at nearly 200 million given to local families. An impact that is so important, Schnucks has and continues to play a role.

So, how can you participate during the Round Up at the Register campaign? From May 10th to May 31st, customers of Schnucks Markets will be able to contribute to Folds of Honor at checkout by simply rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar. With just a few cents, you can join their mission and help provide scholarships to the families of service members who were injured in the line of duty, or who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It is a way to meet sacrifice with hope and show these first responders and families that they are not alone.

Learn further information https://stlouis.foldsofhonor.org/.

Scholarships are now open through March 31st. The scholarships support K-12 grade and higher education. To apply, go to st.louis.foldsofhonor.org. Scroll down and click on the Scholarship Information button.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.