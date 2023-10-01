Throw Away The Stress at Hatchet Haus Axe Throwing

Hatchet Haus Axe Throwing is putting a spin on fun and wellness this year!

ST. LOUIS — Hatchet Haus is a unique amusement facility that offers an unrivaled experience in the thrilling sport of axe throwing while allowing guests to also kick back relax and enjoy food, drinks, darts, and so much more!

The idea for the business came about after Rhonda and Kiarla Taylor fell in love with the sport on a date night. When the pandemic hit, they saw an opportunity to share their passion with the community they reside in.

At Hatchet Haus Axe Throwing, guests are treated like family, and our mission is to provide a fun and memorable "Haus Party" atmosphere every time guests walk in the door.

Workout Wednesday's a re a new flare to the fun house where you can throw away your stress and join along for a workout with a twist.

Every other Wednesday at The Haus, they're hosting axe-throwing workouts to promote health and wellness. So, grab your friends and come unleash your inner warrior with them.

Axe throwing can be a good workout because it requires both physical and mental effort. The act of throwing an axe uses muscle groups in the arms, shoulders, and core, and can also improve hand-eye coordination and concentration. Additionally, participating in a physical activity like axe throwing can help reduce stress and improve overall physical and mental well-being.

Corporate/Team Building Events are promoted as well. Axe masters will guide your team through the thrilling and empowering experience of throwing axes.

Not only is axe throwing a fun and memorable experience, but it also promotes teamwork, communication, and goal setting.