A Place to Call Home: Tiana, Tre’vione & Ashton

If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3

ST. LOUIS — Tiana, Tre’vione, and Ashton are three active fun-loving siblings, with charisma, and hearts full of hope. They consider each other as teammates with that strong sibling bond.

15-year-old Tianna is a proud sophomore with a smile that will melt your heart. She likes to dance and sing and be creative. She loves posing for the camera and will twist and turn for that *just-right* camera shot. Tianna does have a quietness to her and becomes more expressive once she gets to know you. Tianna has an adventurous side and is willing to try new things.

14-year-old Tre’vione is enjoying his freshman year. He has a super personality and is very friendly, caring, and a friend to everyone he meets. Tre’vione plays basketball and would like to try football, as well. When he's not perfecting his three-point shot, Tre'vione can be found riding his bike, playing video games, and reading. He is adventurous like his sister and wants to go hiking in a national forest and try camping.

The youngest is 13-year-old Ashton. He's an eighth grader who can be found doing tricks on his skateboard or playing football. He's an avid reader and likes to learn about history and visit historical places. Creativity and imagination make him one of the best storytellers you have ever heard. Ashton is a thinker and likes to engage in conversation that stimulates his learning. He is quick to share his cooking skills; he makes a mean taco and fantastic French toast. He's every parent’s dream because he also likes to lean up when he's done!