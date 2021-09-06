St. Peters couple makes heirloom wooden toys

Personalized name puzzles are one of their best sellers.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Toys without the noise: that’s the concept behind Timber Sprout Toys.

Each special toy is crafted in a St. Peters basement by a husband and wife team. “We’re really self-taught woodworkers. I have an art degree, and he’s been handy his whole life. So, we just both really enjoy working with our hands. It’s one of those things that fell into our lap,” said Amy Becar.

She and her husband, Kaleb, were inspired by their own kids and the plastic toys that cause clutter and noise around the house. They wanted something more simplistic and toxic-free.

Personalized name puzzles are one of their best sellers. These quality heirloom-style toys are built to last and to be passed down to future generations. “You can send in a note that you wrote, and we can engrave it into the back of the puzzle. So, it’s your handwriting.”

The rainbow stackers can be used in a nursery or as home décor. The latest creation is a toolbox.

The toys are nontoxic and sealed with coconut oil and beeswax.