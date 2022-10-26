'Time for Dinner' is a great solution to age old question, 'What's for dinner?'

Carolyn Wilson & Andrea Livingston of 'Time for Dinner' stop by to teach Mary a fun seasonal recipe, Sausage in Puff Pastry, that can be made to look like a mummy.

ST. LOUIS — When it comes to spooky, you can add 'cooking' to the equation. Sometimes, throwing together a healthy, nutritious option can come with quite a headache.

Now, one local business is taking the stress out of dinner for you!

Time for Dinner is a premier meal prep business.

Customers can pick up ready-made meals or they can come make their own meals in a scheduled session. Time for Dinner provides all of the ingredients, the recipes, the pans, and even an apron.

Everything comes in three-serving portions, and their menu changes monthly. They focus on affordable pricing and convivence. Meals costs four to six dollars per serving. They take care of everything from the shopping to the chopping, and the cleanup.

Time for Dinner's very own Carolyn Wilson, Co-Owner and Andrea Livingston, Assembly Manager, stopped by the Show Me kitchen to teach Mary a fun seasonal recipe, Sausage in Puff Pastry, that can be made to look like a mummy.

Time for Dinner is located at 8506 Manchester, in Brentwood.