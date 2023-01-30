Tips and Tricks to a tidier home

ST. LOUIS — Organized Homes by Sinti LLC is a cleaning and organizing company. Monday morning, owner, Sinti joined Mary in studio to share how to keep your home clean for 2023. She explains they believe cleaning and organizing go hand in hand. They tailor their cleaning services to your needs by creating a personalized cleaning schedule that works for you. They also want to help you live the dream of coming home to a clean organized home!
3 simple tips to kickstart your tidy home today:
- You don’t need all of those cleaning products! Sinti recommends a tough on grease soap and a good multi-purpose cleaner to disinfect. Keeping up with a cleaning schedule will help make cleaning easier and faster.
- Make sure you have a cleaning schedule because we are all busy with kids, careers and living life. By creating a customized cleaning schedule, we ensure that we are paying attention to the tasks that are important to maintain a clean home.
- Label everything. Most of the times when we don’t see something we tend to forget about it. It happens to all of us!
