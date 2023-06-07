Tips for plant maintenance in the summer heat

Welcome to Garden Heights Nursery!

April showers might bring May flowers, but when it comes to July's summertime heat…are you asking yourself….what now?!

Since 1966, the local business has made homes and gardens all around the community beautiful! They offer a large selection of premium plant material with thousands of varieties to choose from.

They also are a one stop shop for…advice. General Manager, Steve Roesch, shares the first tip to maintaining healthy plants is precise watering.

“A lot of times it is not just throwing a bunch of water on the landscape, it is about being precise, putting moisture right on the root system," says Steve Roesch, General Manager of Garden Heights. “Our favorite here at Gardening Heights is a watering wand.”

In fact, Roesch explains most plants do not like being watered over the top. Precise watering saves your plant, and also your time.

Yet, plant maintenance goes beyond the watering, too!

“Plants like roses, prune away some of their blooms as they subside, and that will lessen the overall stress on the plant.”

Still worried about beating this heat? Roesch shares that the retail nursery offers some plants that won’t back down to the sunshine.