Vantage Credit Union shares tips on building credit

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean caught up with Rachel Parrent from Vantage Credit Union with tips on using credit cards as a credit-building tool.

ST. LOUIS — Building credit can be tricky. But if you do it right, it can work out well for you in the long run.

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean caught up with Rachel Parrent from Vantage Credit Union with tips on using credit cards as a credit-building tool.

She explains that using credit cards to purchase small things and then paying it off quickly, it can show that you are trustworthy.

Another thing she recommends is using the card for something needed, such as gasoline. Save the amount you spend in a separate account so you don’t spend it on something else, and when the bill arrives, simply pay it with the money you saved up.

For more information about everything Vantage Credit Union has to offer, visit vcu.com.

Vantage Credit Union is a proud sponsor of KSDK’s A Place to Call Home series.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.