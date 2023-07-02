Tips to navigate confusing changes this tax season

Mark Jaeger, VP of Tax Development at TaxAct explains the changes made to form 1099-K.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Every tax season brings with it some sort of change that impacts your filing. And this season is no different.

When the American rescue plan was passed in 2021, it imposed a new reporting threshold for third party payment networks to issue Form 1099 K to individuals who use their platforms in 2022. That includes networks like Venmo, PayPal and Cash App.

The rule change states payment providers of that kind are required to send form 1099-K to individuals who receive payments through their app for goods and services where the total payments exceed $600 prior to 2022, the reporting threshold was $20,000 and 200 transactions. This change is quite significant. Many more filers were set to receive a 1099 K than before.

Tax Act, a leading DIY tax software provider, is on a mission to help all filers navigate these changes and file their returns with confidence.

You can get started by going to TaxAct.com to find the right Tax Act product for your tax situation.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.