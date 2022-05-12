Tips to preserve the magic and beauty of winter holidays while keeping children safe and healthy

Dr. Maya Moody of The Missouri Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics joined Mary in studio to share tips for parents and kids this holiday season.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (MOAAP) is comprised of over 1,000 pediatricians from across the state. Their mission is to promote the health of all Missouri’s children through advocacy, education, and collaboration.

Monday morning, Dr. Maya Moody, joined Mary in studio to share tips for parents and kids this holiday season.

Dr. Moody explains no one wants to spend the holidays in a crabby mood or in an emergency room. Dr. Moody says the holidays entice the senses with colorful festivities, aromatic meals and family togetherness, but they can also evoke sadness, anxiety or agitation when there is just a little too much of a good thing. It is important to keep your child on their typical sleeping and eating routine as best as you can.