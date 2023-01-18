Tips to tackle your mess in 2023 with Organized Interiors

Owner and professional organizer, Kelly Johnson, joins Mary in studio with simple tips to start your new year off on the right foot.

ST. LOUIS — Looking to clean up your mess this 2023? Organized Interiors is a professional organizing business that focuses on residential organizing. In addition to residential organizing, Organized Interiors offers additional services such as move management, home styling and personal assistant services.

Owner, Kelly Johnson, joined Mary in studio with simple tips to organization for the new year. Check out her simple tips below:

Kids’ Closet

Keep bins or baskets in kids’ closets for clothing that is “Too Big” and “Too Small”. You can easily toss the items that are too small into the bin.

File Fold & Use of Drawer Dividers

File folding is a folding technique that you can use inside of bins or drawers, so that you can see every piece of clothing.

Using drawer dividers will help to keep different categories separated.

Book Storage

Using horizontal book shelves that attach to the wall area great way to store books so that kids’ can easily see them and it is easier to put them away.

Toy Storage in Bins or Baskets

Using a basket to keep toys in will help to keep all of the pieces together and adding labels will keep toys categorized.

Games

Taking games out of their original boxes and storing them in these zipper pouches will save space and keep all of the pieces together.