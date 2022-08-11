'Tis and taste the season at the Sleigh Shed holiday pop up

The Train Shed at Union Station has officially transformed into the 'Sleigh Shed.'

ST. LOUIS — All aboard for the Sleigh Shed, St. Louis’ newest seasonal pop-up cocktail experience.

The Train Shed in Union Station has officially transformed into the 'sleigh shed.' The themed pop up bar is a glittering holiday destination with creative cocktails and delicious dining!

The holiday hot spot at Union Station opened on November 4 and continues through New Year’s Eve. Sleigh Shed will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Celebratory cocktails at Sleigh Shed include:

Rudolph’s Reserve:

Zafra Masters Reserve 21 year Rum

Blood Orange Cordial

Lime

Cocktail Punk Smoked Orange Bitters

Sleigh All Day:

Bruzco Mezcal

Cava de Oro Blanco Tequila

Suau Orange Brandy

Pineapple Gum Syrup

Lime Juice

Cocktail Punk Peach bitters

Resting Grinch Face:

Light Rum

Toasted Coconut Syrup

Rio Red Grapefruit Cordial

Lime Juice

Un-Fig-Gettable:

Vanilla Vodka

Cherry Heering

Creme de Cacao

Half & Half

Caramelized Fig Syrup

Nutmeg

Santa’s Red-Eye Fix:

Vodka

Espresso

Giffard Vanilla Liqueur

Simple Syrup

Heavy Cream

HoCoCoa:

Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa

Dorda Double Chocolate Liqueur

Peppermint Bark Cream Liqueur

In addition to the festive cocktails, a full lunch and dinner menu also is available at Sleigh Shed through the season.