'Tis and taste the season at the Sleigh Shed holiday pop up

ST. LOUIS — All aboard for the Sleigh Shed, St. Louis’ newest seasonal pop-up cocktail experience.
The Train Shed in Union Station has officially transformed into the 'sleigh shed.' The themed pop up bar is a glittering holiday destination with creative cocktails and delicious dining!
The holiday hot spot at Union Station opened on November 4 and continues through New Year’s Eve. Sleigh Shed will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Celebratory cocktails at Sleigh Shed include:
Rudolph’s Reserve:
Zafra Masters Reserve 21 year Rum
Blood Orange Cordial
Lime
Cocktail Punk Smoked Orange Bitters
Sleigh All Day:
Bruzco Mezcal
Cava de Oro Blanco Tequila
Suau Orange Brandy
Pineapple Gum Syrup
Lime Juice
Cocktail Punk Peach bitters
Resting Grinch Face:
Light Rum
Toasted Coconut Syrup
Rio Red Grapefruit Cordial
Lime Juice
Un-Fig-Gettable:
Vanilla Vodka
Cherry Heering
Creme de Cacao
Half & Half
Caramelized Fig Syrup
Nutmeg
Santa’s Red-Eye Fix:
Vodka
Espresso
Giffard Vanilla Liqueur
Simple Syrup
Heavy Cream
HoCoCoa:
Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa
Dorda Double Chocolate Liqueur
Peppermint Bark Cream Liqueur
In addition to the festive cocktails, a full lunch and dinner menu also is available at Sleigh Shed through the season.
Learn more at Trainshed-STL.com, and follow the holiday fun on social media @trainshed-stl.