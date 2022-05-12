Tis the season to be tacky: STL ugly sweater king brings holiday cheer right to your front door

There’s nothing worse than scrambling for a holiday party outfit at the very last minute. That's why one STL local built a business to solve the issue with sweaters.

ST. LOUIS - There’s nothing worse than scrambling for a holiday party outfit at the very last minute, especially when the goal is to look nice while dressing “ugly.”

That’s why one St. Louis local, Mike Golomb, decided to put this hassle to an end when running into the seasonal struggle time and time again.

Nearly 10 years later, Golomb has successfully sold over 50,000 sweaters each year through his ugly sweater empire, UglySweaterStore.com.

The inventory began with unique vintage finds that were covered in the tackiest tinsel Golomb could find.

Now, he sells those similar vintage finds in addition to trendy, funny themed sweaters, too.

Golomb joined Dana DiPiazza in the Show Me St. Louis studio Monday morning to show off all the newest styles and nostalgic vintage finds.

He says it was his mother who inspired the idea behind the booming business and it continues to grow each and every year. The St. Louis local even made his way to Shark Tank to see if he could get a “bite” with an investment opportunity. Read his full story here.

Despite building the business with no sharks in the tank, customers can expect to find a large selection and just what they’re looking for online. In addition to the classic Christmas sweaters, the site supports many other events worth celebrating, including gear for the new year, St. Patrick’s Day, Mardi Gras, Oktoberfest and more.

It’s only fair to recognize the “ugliest” sweater of all, so Golomb says he made sure to include best, or worst dressed trophies online, too.

Those looking to purchase custom or bulk orders can place them on the site as well.