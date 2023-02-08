Five educators from the St. Louis region will be recognized for the impact they have had in the field of education

ST. LOUIS — On Saturday, August 5, 2023, the Titus 2 Foundation will hold its 3rd Annual Educator Impact Awards and Scholarship Brunch.

Five educators from the St. Louis region will be recognized for the impact they have had in the field of education along with the recipients of the Towles Family Memorial Scholarship.

In addition, the recipient of the Dr. LaDonna Barnett Book Scholarship will also be named. This year’s Educator Impact awardees include Dr. Azalia Carter of St. Louis Public Schools, Dr. Craige Edwards of Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Mr. George Love or St. Louis Public Schools, R. Keith Rhodes of Ferguson-Florissant School District and Kimberly Hanan-West of Parkway School District.

There will also be a surprise recipient of the Pilar Award which is a lifetime achievement award dedicated to those who have retired from the field of education.