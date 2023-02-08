ST. LOUIS — On Saturday, August 5, 2023, the Titus 2 Foundation will hold its 3rd Annual Educator Impact Awards and Scholarship Brunch.
Five educators from the St. Louis region will be recognized for the impact they have had in the field of education along with the recipients of the Towles Family Memorial Scholarship.
In addition, the recipient of the Dr. LaDonna Barnett Book Scholarship will also be named. This year’s Educator Impact awardees include Dr. Azalia Carter of St. Louis Public Schools, Dr. Craige Edwards of Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Mr. George Love or St. Louis Public Schools, R. Keith Rhodes of Ferguson-Florissant School District and Kimberly Hanan-West of Parkway School District.
There will also be a surprise recipient of the Pilar Award which is a lifetime achievement award dedicated to those who have retired from the field of education.
This event serves as the biggest fundraiser for Titus 2 Foundation. The funds generated from this event will be used towards the scholarship fund and future programs of the foundation. The Titus 2 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to help students from non-traditional families navigate their high school careers and make informed decisions regarding their post-secondary options. Founded in 2018, we have awarded over $7000 in scholarships to graduating seniors in the North County area.