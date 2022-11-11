Together Credit Union launches the St. Louis CITY SC official debit card

Together Credit Union, St. Louis CITY SC’s official banking partner, is hosting a scavenger hunt on Sun. 11/13, to celebrate the launch of CITY’s debit card.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Together Credit Union, St. Louis CITY SC’s second founding partner and the soccer club’s Official Banking Partner, will be hosting a scavenger hunt on Sunday, November 13, to celebrate the launch of CITY’s official debit card.

The CITY debit card offers fan exclusive advantages, including:

10% OFF Food & Beverage purchases at all STL CITY home matches

10% OFF St. Louis CITY SC retail items at the Team Pavilion or inside the stadium on matchday

Express Entry to all St Louis CITY SC home matches

As the exclusive banking partner of CITY SC, you won’t be able to find these cards anywhere else, and feature the club’s distinct red color and logo.

Those interested in signing up for the card my stop by any of Together Credit Union’s 12 local branches or open any personal checking account online at TogetherCU.org. As a bonus, Together Credit Union will send new cardholders a commemorative print of CITYPARK Stadium, while supplies last.

Community is a big part of CITY SC and Together Credit Union's DNA. Nate Scudieri, Head of Marketing of Together Credit Union said this weekend's event is fueled by that shared value.

"We formed this partnership to do more in our community, and this scavenger hunt is one the many ways we are working together to bring our community together in fun and positive ways," Scudieri said.

The first clue to the Scavenger Hunt will be posted on Sunday morning at 8:00am on Together Credit Union’s Facebook page.

There are five total locations in the scavenger hunt, all of which are in downtown St. Louis.

Participants are strongly encouraged to walk to the locations, which amounts to approximately 1.5 miles in total.

Scavenger hunt prizes include CITY merchandise, VISA gift cards, and two pairs of tickets to the club’s first official match at CITYPARK Stadium on Wednesday, November 16, between CITY2 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.