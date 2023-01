The St. Louis native from Bravo TV's 'Vanderpump Rules' is returning for a hometown concert with his 10 person cover band on Jan. 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — From Bravo TV's Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras are coming to the Lou!

The St. Louis native is returning for a hometown concert with his 10 person band. The group has grown to become music's new must-see cover band.

Mary Caltrider sat down with Sandoval to find out more.