Take lessons, purchase gear, and more at Town Hall Archery in Belleville

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson visited an archery pro shop that is dedicated to teaching you the sport one shot at a time.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Archery is a sport that can be practiced by anyone, no matter your age, skill set, etc.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson visited an archery pro shop that is dedicated to teaching you the sport one shot at a time.

Town Hall Archery offers lessons, sells archery gear, and more.

It’s located at 5901 Cool Sports Road in Belleville, Illinois. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.