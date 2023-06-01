Transform your smile with Otto Orthodontics

The team at Otto Orthodontics is ready to create the perfect smile for you and your family! In a year, let's just say — you'll be glad you started today.

ST. LOUIS — "You don't have to feel like, oh, I have to go to Otto Orthodontics. It's like, oh, I get to go the orthodontist."

You don’t hear many 7th graders say that!

Kempton McNulty is looking forward to getting his braces off before he starts high school. In the meantime, Otto Orthodontics is making this phase of his smile a memorable and positive experience.

Dr. Jenna Otto is the owner and founder of Otto Orthodontics. With three locations and a fourth on the way, she has more than a decade of experience, and it's safe to say those years show in her success.

"I'm always thinking about how I want my kids to be treated not only with a conservative treatment plan, but also when they're in the chair. I want them to feel safe, welcome." Otto explained.

This is exactly why Kempton’s mom, Emily, chose Otto for not just Kempton and his siblings orthodontics needs, but her and her husbands, too.

"We decided that it might be a good time to fix a few things with our teeth that we maybe have moved over the years since we had braces when we were young. I had a tooth on my lower that I really wanted to get fixed and Dr. Otto took a look at it and she was like, Well, hey, I think Invisalign might be a good plan for you," she said.

The practice uses the latest technology while offering a variety of treatment options, making it possible for patients of any age to transform their smile.

"The best part of my job is seeing the transformation of someone over 18 months, and they are just ecstatic when they have this beautiful smile and their braces are Invisalign or are done," says Otto.

For further information or to set up a free consultation visit ottoortho.com or give them a call at (314) 900-6886 (OTTO).

