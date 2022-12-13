Transformation Tuesday: 16-year-old John Hercules lost almost 70lbs with the help of Charles D'Angelo

John and Charles join Mary in studio to discuss how John's life changed after working with Charles.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — 16-year-old John Hercules reached out to Charles D'Angelo earlier this year with the goal of losing weight.

At a very young age, John's brother passed away. This lead him to turn to food as a coping mechanism in the years that followed.

"Over time, as I gained more weight, I realized that I had a problem, because I had low self confidence. I didn't feel comfortable around other people. I was made fun of, and I really didn't like it. So, I decided to seek out Charles," Hercules said.

In just one year of working with Charles, changing his diet and simply waking, John lost nearly 70 pounds.

"The most exciting part is knowing that you changed so much, feeling so much better about yourself and seeing the transformation. It's crazy. It's amazing!" Hercules said.

Charles has helped thousands change their lives, and he can help you, too.

Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.