Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

A client of Charles D’Angelo's from 15 years ago is back to share his continued success in a healthy lifestyle.

ST. LOUIS — Roughly 60% of the US population is overweight or obese and our nation’s children are sadly part of that statistic. Nearly 15 years ago, Kay Quinn featured today’s guest, Bill Rader, when he was just a teen for his 55-pound weight loss. He lost those 55 pounds with Charles D’Angelo’s help and he is back now at 30 years old living the life of his dreams! He has been able to keep the weight off for 15 years.

Bill shares that Charles’s coaching program is effective long-term because of what he gives you with mental tools. Bill was able to learn to view food in the proper way, for him seeing it as fuel. In that way keeping the weight off long term became easier.

Bill also explains that Charles is relatable to his clients because he went through the same thing of needing to get healthy and lose weight. Charles was an inspiration to Bill from the beginning, and he has been one of the most influential people in his life.

Charles says that Bill was an incredibly ambitious young person. He had a vision for his future, and that made all the difference.

Bill says that for those who feel like they have tried everything, they haven’t tried working with Charles. If you have the ambition and will to do the work necessary, Charles can help you.

Charles has helped thousands reach their weight loss goals, and he can help you too! Give him a call at 314-495-3228 or visit CharlesDangelo.com.

