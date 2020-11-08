Meet another successful client of Charles D’Angelo’s, Brittany Miller.

ST. LOUIS — Brittany Miller reached out to Charles D’Angelo last fall at the end of her rope. Fast forward to now and she is in charge of her life at almost 55 pounds lighter!

Brittany says this process has been life changing, and she is so glad she reached out to Charles. Brittany explains that life was busy, and she ate out a lot and did not workout. She knew there was something that needed to change, but she didn’t know when it would. Brittany saw a former neighbor of hers on Transformation Tuesday and she was just amazed. That’s when she called Charles.

Brittany says that the program works because it is all about understanding why we do the things that we do. It is understanding why we associate these feelings or emotions with food and how to take that out of the equation. You must be accountable to yourself and set goals and learn how to stick to them.

Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo This Tuesday we meet another successful client of Charles D'Angelo's. ST. LOUIS - Today we meet Mary Stoker who reached out to Charles last summer. A year later, she has lost 55 pounds and is feeling better than ever! Mary says that she knew she had to lose weight and could not find a solution to her problem.

Charles says the first thing we have to do is find the aims we have for ourselves. We need to be honest with ourselves and confront the reality of our choices. All of us have the capacity to get our lives in check if we will start with ourselves.

Charles has helped thousands reach their weight loss goals, and he can help you too! Give him a call at 314-495-3228, or visit charlesdangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.