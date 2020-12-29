Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Meet another successful client of Charles D’Angelo who was able to change their mindset and get healthy all while treating COVID patients.

INDIANA, USA — This has been one of the toughest years that many of us have faced. Today we meet someone who changes the lives of others by getting them back on their feet and healthy, and now he has changed his own life as well. Dr. Atul Chugh was able to lose 60 pounds with the help of transformation coach Charles D’Angelo.

Dr. Chugh has been able to make this transformation while treating COVID patients in Indiana. He says that he knew he needed to make a change when it became clear that larger patients were not faring as well with the effects of COVID-19. Seeing those results gave him a sense of urgency.

Dr. Chugh explains that Charles helped him to see diet and exercise as an act of self-love rather than something to be feared or dreaded. It is something worth making time for so you can still enjoy your work and your family, etc.

Charles notes that even though people logically know what they need to do in order to change, it is all about getting rid of the sense of spontaneity. He helps clients come up with a schedule to cement a set of boundaries.

Charles has helped thousands of people reach their weight loss goals, and he can help you too!

