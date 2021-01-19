Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Elizabeth is back to tell us how she has continued to stay healthy and active through the pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — We hear the phrase, “New Year, New You” a lot in January. Charles D’Angelo’s client Elizabeth Greer is back to tell us that lasting changes come from a commitment that extends far beyond the first months of the year. Elizabeth joined us two years ago after losing, or releasing, 100 pounds. She is back today with the weight still off, even through a pandemic!

Elizabeth says that Charles’ program works for her because he gave her a combination of having someone to be accountable to, encouragement, and seeing gradual success over time. Charles is offering in-person and virtual coaching, and he explains that there is not really a difference between the two. The focus remains the same of developing a pattern of trusting yourself to not use food spontaneously and turn to the things you are really after.

Charles is inspired by clients like Elizabeth that have not only transformed their lives but have made it their identity. They have owned the notion of taking responsibility. If you feel like you have tried everything and nothing works, there is still a path for getting your life on track.

Charles has helped thousands change their lives, and he can help you too! Give him a call at 314-495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

Catch up with Elizabeth Greer on her transformation journey Charles is back with another one of his successful clients to talk about his process and how his client has kept off the weight. ST. LOUIS - Many weight loss programs show success stories, but are clients able to keep off the weight? Show Me St.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.