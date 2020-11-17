Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Charles introduces us to another successful client, Jerry Counts, who was able to turn his life around.

ST. LOUIS — The holidays are coming up and it can really be a feat to stay healthy and control our eating. Charles D’Angelo may be just what you need to help! Jerry Counts reached out to Charles when he was 361 pounds, and with coaching he is down 155 pounds!

Jerry explains that obesity has never been part of his self-image, and he was very fit when he was younger. He remembered what that felt like and the confidence he used to have. Jerry was experiencing back and knee pain and he just felt embarrassed in certain situations. When he could not get it under control himself, he researched his options and liked Charles’s approach and the credibility he has.

Jerry goes on to say that Charles makes the process very simple and approachable for anyone. It all focuses on resetting your mindset, how you think about yourself, and your relationship with food. Charles says he has worked very hard to simplify what is necessary to create the type of change he, himself has experienced. He wants to help people regain a sense of personal power.

Charles has helped thousands of people turn their lives around, and he can help you too!

