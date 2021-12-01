Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Lisa was able to lose 100 pounds on her own but needed Charles D’Angelo’s help to keep going past that number.

ST. LOUIS — If you are like most of us, you have tried losing weight and hit that dreaded plateau. This is the place where no matter what you are doing, nothing seems to work! Today we have quite the story for you.

Lisa Basler had lost almost 100 pounds on her own, but no matter what she tried to do, she could not get the scale to budge any further. She refused to give up and reached out to Charles D’Angelo last fall. One year later, Lisa has broken through that plateau losing another 112 pounds working with Charles!

Lisa tells us that life before working with Charles was a lot different. She was going through the motions and doing more spectating than participating and it made her sad. She tells us she was having trouble doing daily things like walking distances, shopping, and more and she was not happy or OK with where things were. She knew she needed to do something. Since working with Charles some people do not even recognize her! A lot of people have asked her how she did it, and she tells them about Charles and how food is really the smallest part of his program.

Charles was able to teach Lisa that for a long time she has been putting everything and everyone ahead of herself. She needed to be more kind to herself and it has made all the difference. Charles mentions his three-legged stool approach of healthy eating, working out, and not using food emotionally. It is almost never about the food, it is about the relationship you have with yourself.

