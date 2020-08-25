Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Like so many others, Lori thought she had tried everything to lose weight until she met Charles.

ST. LOUIS — Long before COVID-19, front line workers had committed their lives to helping others. Sometimes, this comes at the expense of their own health. Lori Watkins, a nurse and clinic manager at Washington University, turned 60 and realized something had to change.

Lori explains that she was not happy with how she felt about herself or the reflection in the mirror. On her husband’s recommendation, she reached out to Charles D’Angelo for coaching this past January. Now, she has reached her goal of losing 55 pounds! Lori says she believes it when people say she looks great and she now feels great, too.

Lori felt like she had tried everything and failed but working with Charles has been completely different. She says that having a coach and an accountability partner made all the difference. She had to realize it was not the food, it was her that needed to change. Lori learned to make conscious and good choices with food.

Charles emphasizes that personal responsibility is so important in order to make a change. You need to make a distinction between who you are and what you are doing. The place you are in right now is a result of choices. You must accept where you are, and then find out how you want to change.

Charles has helped thousands reach their weight loss goals, and he can help you too! Give him a call at 314-495-3228, or visit charlesdangelo.com.

