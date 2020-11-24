Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Meet another successful client of Charles D’Angelo who was able to successfully change her mindset.

ST. LOUIS — Seeing family and friends for the holidays, especially if we haven’t seen them for a while, can be intimidating. It could be even more so if we are struggling with weight loss. This next successful client from Charles D’Angelo might be just what you need to see!

Karen Squellati reached out to Charles when she was 251 pounds, and now she is 158 pounds! Karen says she was thinking about her life in the last 25 years and all the things she was proud of, but she realized taking care of and being proud of herself was not on that list. She took a trip to see her sister in Colorado earlier this year and found it to be very taxing physically. When she got home, she knew she needed to make a change.

Karen explains that Charles’ program is different because he has been in the same position and he understands the struggles. It is not about food; it is about the overall mindset and your relationship with yourself.

Charles mentions that his work with Karen has been almost totally virtual, so even with people at home change is possible. Charles wants to help people get to the core issue of why they are turning to food. He wants clients to get much more out of the program than just weight loss.

Charles has helped thousands of people turn their lives around, and he can help you too! Give him a call at 314-495-3227 or visit CharlesDangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.