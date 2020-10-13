Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Meet another successful client of Charles D’Angelo’s who has lost 160 pounds!

ST. LOUIS — Today we meet Noble Thompson, a client of Charles D’Angelo’s. After just about a year of working together, Noble has been able to lose 160 pounds!

Noble is another great example of how focusing on more than just diet and exercise can make all the difference. You have to focus on mindset and intention as well. He says that you need to wrap your head around the whole system of what food is and isn’t and what it should and shouldn’t do for you.

Charles mentions that it is important to have someone who understands what you are going through, and he can be that person. He went through his own transformation journey several years ago.

Charles has helped thousands of people turn their lives around, and he can help you too! Give him a call at 314-495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

