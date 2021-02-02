Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Meet another successful client of Charles D’Angelo who has changed their mindset.

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Gautam Balakrishnan lost a total of 45 pounds in just three months working with Charles D’Angelo! He says that he has totally overhauled his life in the process.

Dr. Balakrishnan explains that he was going through a phase of slowly gaining weight over about 5 or 6 years. He went to a residency fellowship and started a family, and then he ended up at about 230 pounds. After seeing one of his colleagues reach out to Charles and post about his experience, Dr. Balakrishnan decided to do the same.

He goes on to say that the great thing about working with Charles is it is not just about a health plan, diet, and exercise. The biggest change Dr. Balakrishnan saw was that Charles wanted to figure out why he had failed all the previous times he tried to lose weight. They figured out he was putting everything ahead of himself.

Charles mentions his idea of the three-legged stool for success. You need a healthy eating plan, an exercise routine, and a change in the mindset to disconnect from food emotionally. Sometimes we all need to reach out for help, even doctors.

