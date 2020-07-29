Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

This Tuesday we meet another successful client of Charles D’Angelo’s.

ST. LOUIS — Today we meet Mary Stoker who reached out to Charles last summer. A year later, she has lost 55 pounds and is feeling better than ever!

Mary says that she knew she had to lose weight and could not find a solution to her problem. Then she reached out to Charles! Charles says that coaching helps people break out of their patterns and create new ones of healthy food choices, regular exercise, and staying conscious and mindful of where you are emotionally.

Mary says that Charles taught her the three-legged stool of diet, exercise, and changing her mindset. She found out why she was eating emotionally and was able to remedy it. Charles helped her to stay consistent and keep agreements with herself to keep changing her mindset.

Charles has helped thousands reach their weight loss goals, and he can help you too! Give him a call at 314-495-3228, or visit Charles D’Angelo.com.

