Transformation Tuesday: Jim Hacking lost 75 pounds after working with Charles D'Angelo

The nationally renowned weight loss and transformation coach Charles D'Angelo stops by with client Jim Hacking to share his success story.

ST. LOUIS — After having a hard time losing weight, John Hacking sought help from nationally renowned weight loss and transformation coach Charles D'Angelo.

Hacking lost 75 pounds after working with Charles!

Hacking and D'Angelo stopped by the studio to discuss his successful weight loss journey.

"I think that the real value of working with Charles is the mindset shift, the fact that you can be so defeated and and so futile in trying to figure out how to do this. It's almost impossible to do it by yourself," Hacking said.

Charles has helped thousands change their lives, and he can help you, too.

Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.