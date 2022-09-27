Transformation Tuesday: Noble Thompson has lost 160 pounds and kept it off with help from Charles D'Angelo

Noble joins Mary to discuss how his life changed after working with Charles D'Angelo

Noble Thompson reached out to Charles D'Angelo three years ago tipping the scales at almost 400 pounds.

In just one year of working with Charles, he lost 160 pounds!

Changing his relationship with food was a big factor in Thompson's transformation.

"The entirety of your relationship with food and what food is and should be to you as opposed to a response to a negative stressor. It's fuel, to help you get up and go. Not having it be the answer for negative things in your life," Thompson explained.

