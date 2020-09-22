Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Today we meet another successful client of Charles D’Angelo, Patrick.

ST. LOUIS — Patrick Solon tipped the scales at over 350 pounds last year. Simple things like tying his shoes and getting from the car to the curb were difficult. After seeing a Transformation Tuesday segment, he reached out to Charles D’Angelo with the hope he too could change his life.

Now, just a year later, Patrick is 150 pounds lighter! Patrick says that working with Charles was different simply just meeting with him every couple of weeks. It changes your mindset and gives you belief in yourself that you can do it. Patrick mentions that there is always an excuse not to do something, but the three-legged stool of diet, exercise, and mindset makes all the difference.

Patrick says he is most proud of simply losing the weight and getting off blood pressure medicine. Even moving his kids into college this year was easier.

Charles went through his own transformation, so he knows what his clients are going through. He knows that the change has more to do with emotion and mindset than diet and exercise alone.

