Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

You are never too old to make a healthy change to your lifestyle.

ST. LOUIS — Transformation Coach Charles D’Angelo was able to help his 75-year-old client Sharon lose weight and start a healthy lifestyle! She shares her story with us and explains what led her to make the change in her life.

Sharon was able to lose 75 pounds in less than a year by working with Charles and changing her mindset. That is a pound for every year she has been alive! She says that she feels great and has so much more energy.

On a trip to Alaska, Sharon explains that she just wasn’t able to walk as well as she would have liked in order to do the tours. She contacted Charles when she got home. Charles says she was extremely motivated as soon as she came in.

Charles says they got to the bottom of why she turns to food in the face of emotions and she has been able to stay on track ever since. Sharon tells us that having a routine makes this process much easier to handle.

Charles has helped thousands reach their weight loss goals, and he can help you too! Give him a call at 314-495-3228 or visit his website, charlesdangelo.com.

