Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Today’s guest has lost 60 pounds working with Transformation Coach Charles D’Angelo.

ST. LOUIS — Lynna Heathman has struggled with MS for quite some time, and sometimes that would make it difficult to believe she could overcome other issues and reach her wellness goals. Working with Charles, Lynna was able to find a system that worked for her to reach her weight loss and wellness goals.

From the very first meeting, Lynna said she was relieved when Charles took her on as a client. He believed in her abilities from the start. Charles was able to help Lynna find the tools to be able to figure out what she really could do in terms of exercise and cardio, and it just developed from there.

Before she started working with Charles, Lynna says she had gained weight through the pandemic and kind of sat around. She felt sorry for herself and never really had much pain with MS until she had gained that weight. She describes feeling like she was falling down a spiral that she couldn’t control, and all the diets she tried didn’t really focus on her but on the food. Working with Charles was different because she got to learn what her problems were and to deal with them first.

Since working with Charles, almost everything she listed as a problem has gone away. Lynna feels better about herself and her health.

Charles mentions the importance of laying out a set of goals that excite you. You must have more reasons to change than excuses not to. You need to know that you deserve to change to have your life be the way you want it to be. You have to rework your relationship with yourself, with food, and with exercise.

Charles has helped thousands of people turn their lives around, and he can help you too! Give him a call at 314-495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

