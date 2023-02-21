Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo

At almost 80 years old, Sharon Meyersick lost 75 pounds and kept it off after working with Charles D'Angelo.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Many programs offer before and after photos but how many people keep the weight off?

Sharon Meyersick reached out to Charles D'Angelo at almost 80 years old wanting to lose 75 pounds.

Not only did she lose the weight, she's celebrating almost three years of keeping it off!

"The best things is I can do a lot more now. I'm not tired," Meyersick explains.

Charles explains that his clients use three tools to keep the weight off - meal strategy, simple movement, and accountability.

Charles has helped thousands change their lives, and he can help you, too.

Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.