Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Marion was able to meet her wellness goal with the help of Charles D’Angelo.

ST. LOUIS — Our guest today, Marion Hollander, reached out to Charles last year with a goal to lose 100 pounds. Less than a year later, she has already reached that goal!

Marion started this journey at almost 300 pounds, and she had arthritis challenges she was dealing with as well. She explains that she was always in some sort of pain and had high blood pressure and acid reflux. Marion says that it got to the point where she realized fi she was to get sick and be taken care of it might not be something her family could handle with the weight she was at. She also knew that she wasn’t healthy and needed to make a change.

Marion learned about Charles on our Show Me St. Louis show. She says that Charles was able to hear her emotional pain and her physical pain when they first spoke, and his process has a lot to do with emotions as well as the diet and exercise elements. The program is about recognizing your emotions and your habits and how you respond to your emotions.

If you want to make a change, Marion recommends reaching out to Charles. He is direct but he is also very empathetic. He can draw out emotions and help you feel better on a positive level.

Charles has helped thousands of people turn their lives around, and he can help you too. Visit charlesdangelo.com or call 314-495-3228.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.