Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Meet another successful client of Charles D’Angelo’s who benefitted from his coaching techniques.

ST. LOUIS — As a doctor, Dr. Chandrasekan knew what he needed to do to lose weight but was having trouble making it happen. He reached out to Charles D’Angelo for coaching and he now is nearly 100 pounds lighter!

Dr. Eashwar Chandrasekan says that Charles was able to bring out the potential that he felt was inside of himself to be active and healthy. They were able to work together to find out how to get to that place, and now Dr. Chandrasekan has much more energy for his job and his family.

If you are home and feeling stuck and afraid to reach out, Dr. Chandrasekan says that he has been in your shoes and sometimes information overload can be part of the problem in finding a solution for yourself. Working with Charles helps to provide a framework of changes that will work for you. Charles will keep you accountable on a regular basis.

Charles has helped thousands of people turn their lives around, and he can help you too! Give him a call at 314-495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.