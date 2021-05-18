Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Meet a high school teacher who changed his outlook on life with coaching from Charles D’Angelo.

Today we meet Lutheran South High School teacher Ben Ealick. He was able to lose 62 pounds working with Charles D’Angelo.

Ben explains that before working with Charles he felt a bit disorganized and unhappy. He used to be more in shape, so he spent a lot of time trying to hide in what he wore along with feeling a lack of energy. Ben got to the point where he just wanted to make a change and was able to do that by working with Charles.

Ben says his energy is so much better now and he loves the organization and accountability that come with working with Charles. He has the energy to play with his kids, and that has been the best thing to come out of this experience.

Charles says that the main thing to know if you are struggling like Ben was is that it is possible to make a change. You have to believe that it truly is possible. Coaching is all about working through that process to make sacrifices now in the service of the person you want to become in the future.

